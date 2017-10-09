LAHORE:- Senator and Chairman Pak-China Institute Mushahid Hussain Syed said on Sunday that CPEC has emerged as a successful model throughout the world which has started bearing fruits. Talking to APP, Mushahid said the results of CPEC projects were of paramount importance. To a question he said that Chinese engineers and workers working in Pakistan are cared in a best manner, adding CPEC would play a prominent role in further strengthening Pak-China friendship.–APP

He said that Pakistan and China were strategic partners in the journey of progress and prosperity and increasing cooperation between the two countries was an example for world nations.