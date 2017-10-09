Prime Minister's Advisor on National Security Nasser Khan Janjua says China Pakistan Economic Corridor will bring economic prosperity to the region and the entire world, reported Radio Pakistan.

Responding to US statement regarding CPEC , he said Pakistan and China already had land links through Karakoram Highway and opposing such links now seems strange.

He further said opposing CPEC is an acknowledgement that Kashmir is a disputed territory and the United States should play its role in resolution of this dispute.

Nasser Janjua said the resolution of Kashmir issue will ensure lasting peace in the region.