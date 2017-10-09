PESHAWAR - The dengue fever on Sunday took two more lives in the provincial metropolis, taking the death toll due to the deadly virus to 50 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa so far.

Altaf, 55, a ward-man at Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar had been admitted to the hospital on October 2 after being diagnosed with dengue virus. Altaf died at hospital on Sunday. He belonged to Pawakai area of Peshawar.

Likewise, another dengue patient, Zahir Shah, 35, resident of Abdara Road, had been admitted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital on October 7 after being infected by dengue virus. He, too, died at the hospital on Sunday. The two latest victims of the dengue rose total numbers of the victims to 50 in the province so far.

In its fresh report, the Dengue Response Unit Peshawar said that a total of 1,370 people were tested for dengue virus at the three major hospitals in the provincial metropolis.

Of them, 350 were tested positive for dengue virus. However, only 122 were admitted to hospitals for treatment, while 98 were discharged after giving them initial treatment, it said. It further said that at present, as many as 355 dengue patients were being treated at different hospitals.

The first dengue case had surfaced in the provincial metropolis on July 20 at Tehkal, where from the fatal virus spread in the neighbourhoods. Presently, most of the dengue cases are being reported from Pishtakhara, Palosai, Tehkal Bala and Tehkal Payan, Sufaid Dheri and other adjacent localities.

People of these areas are terrified by the outbreak of the dengue fever and they have demanded the provincial government to take more steps to get control over the epidemic and improve facilities at hospitals particularly for dengue patients.

Moreover, the authorities have found dengue larvae in water samples in various areas of the city, including Tehkal, Safaid Dheri, Shadi Peer and Palosi.

The Peshawar district administration has said that several teams were working towards eradicating the dengue virus and had fumigated over 15,000 houses so far in an attempt to kill dengue mosquitoes and their eggs.

Moreover, the local administration decided to begin a dengue awareness campaign in all educational institutes as well.