KHANEWAL-The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) commemorated the National Disaster Awareness Day in remembrance of those killed in the catastrophic earthquake on October 8, 2005 in Azad Kashmir and north-west areas of Pakistan.

A rally was taken out from the Rescue 1122 Centre Lahore Mor. It was attended by a large number of rescuers, ambulances and bikers who marched on different roads of the city to educate the people on the issue.

The participants were holding banners, steamers, and leaflets inscribed with the slogans about disasters, prevention and community participation.

Residents of the Khanewal, civil society and other circles highly appreciated the efforts of the rescue 1122 for managing the event for the National Disaster Awareness Day.