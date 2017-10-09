ISLAMABAD/Lahore - There was high drama at the airport when Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar arrived in Islamabad from London after Sunday midnight, for appearance in the Accountability Court today [Monday].

A NAB team, comprising more than 15 officials including women officials, arrested Safdar – son-in-law of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif – after a messy situation.

As the team arrived at the airport, the Airport Security Force did not allow them to enter the arrivals lounge amid deafening slogans from the PML-N supporters – who had gathered there to receive the couple.

A number of PML-N leaders and ministers, on the other hand, were allowed in the Rawal Lounge to receive Maryam and Safdar.

The presence of female staff among NAB team indicated that the NAB team could try to arrest Maryam Nawaz also. But they did not made any such move as she – surrounded by party men – came out of the lounge, boarded the vehicle and departed for the Punjab House.

After some time the National Accountability Bureau team was allowed to approach Safdar and arrest him. But as their vehicle inched away from the airport lounge, the PML-N workers surrounded it forcing it to stop.

Some of them punched and kicked the SUV, while others lied down in front of it to stop it from moving. They were chanting slogans in favour of Sharifs, demanding release of the PML-N leader. The vehicle was forcefully kept from moving for more than half an hour.

Maryam and Safdar are co-accused with Nawaz Sharif in graft cases regarding London flats numbered 16, 16-A, 17 and 17-A at Avenfield House, Park Lane, London. As they appear before the court today, they would be provided with the copies of the corruption reference against them.

The former premier himself and his two sons are staying back in London to take care of ex-PM’s ailing wife – Kalsoom Nawaz – and so they would not appear before the court today.

Legal experts said that the court once again would not charge-sheet the accused because Nawaz and his sons are not appearing. The presence of all the accused in the court is mandatory for their indictment, they added.

However, the court could initiate the process of declaring Hassan and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offenders today as both were wilfully avoiding the court proceedings in the three corruption references filed by NAB against the Sharif family members.

The court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Maryam and non-bailable arrest warrants for her brothers and husband for not appearing at the previous hearing, directing the prosecution to arrest them and present in the court.

Earlier in the day, a senior PML-N leader informed The Nation that the PML-N couple was coming through the Qatar Airline. But the ruling party did not share the details about their return plan, probably fearing their arrest as even Maryam was required to secure a transit bail to avoid arrest.

Extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place ahead of today’s hearing. Islamabad police would be holding the main control of the security and only persons with entry passes would be allowed in.

When the two PML-N leaders appear before the court, they would furnish bonds for securing bails. But Safdar could be denied bail and the court could also order placing his name on the exit control list, a lawyer said.

The court could also give some strong direction against Nawaz Sharif and is unlikely to entertain his request for granting exemption from personal appearance.

Under the NAB laws, the chances of granting exemption from personal appearance in a corruption case before the indictment are zero and such applications are usually taken up after the formal charge-sheeting of the accused.

This is revenge: Maryam

Before her departure, Maryam told journalists at Heathrow Airport that the whole world knows ‘this [NAB cases] is revenge’.

However, she said that Sharif family will test the judicial system by appearing before accountability courts despite all the reservations.

To a question, Maryam said that her brothers Hassan and Hussain will appear before the court but it is up to them to decide about their return to Pakistan.

To a question regarding Nawaz Sharif’s re-election as PML-N’s president, she said it was party’s democratic right and nobody should object to it.

She said the things going on in Pakistan for more than one and a half years are in front of everyone now and the government will complete its tenure despite all the hurdles.

Marryam said that she and her family respect the constitution and the law. Thus she and her husband are returning to the country to appear before the court.