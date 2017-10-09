Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has assured that the government would continue to provide every possible support to Bohra community in its humanitarian and social work, reported Radio Pakistan Monday.

While talking to a delegation of Bohra community led by Da'i al-Mutlaq of Dawoodi Bohras Syedna Aaliqadr Mufaddal Saifuddin in Islamabad, the PM appreciated the contribution of Bohra community in social welfare and economic sectors.

During the meeting, Syedna Aaliqadr Mufaddal Saifuddin appreciated arrangements of the government in facilitating the Bohra community in Muharram events this year.

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf was also present on the occasion.