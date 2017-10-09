Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the appointment of Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal as NAB chairman was a correct decision to a great extent but added that several big challenges were before the new NAB chief.

Talking to different delegations at Mansoora, on Monday, he however said that in order to make NAB free from political pressures and to strengthen the accountability system, the appointment of the NAB chairman should be through a judicial commission headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The JI Secretary General welcomed Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz’s visit to Russia and said this visit was of immense importance in the current international situation. He said the Muslim world expected Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, China and Russia to be on the same page in the present world scene.

He said that the genocide of the Muslims in Kashmir and the clipping of the women hair were a matter of shame for the humanity. He questioned how long world would keep its eyes shut on the miseries of the Kashmiris.

Condemning the brutalities being perpetrated on the Rohingya Muslims in Burma, he called for the withdrawal of the Nobel Peace Award from the Myanmar leader for her failure to control the killings of the Burmese Muslims.