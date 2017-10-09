Islamabad - Reacting to US Defence Secretary James Mattis’ reservations over CPEC route, National Security Adviser Lt Gen (r) Nasser Janjua said on Sunday the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of ‘economic prosperity’ for the entire region and the world.

In a statement issued here, Janjua, said, “The issue of Kashmir is again highlighted while opposing CPEC and favouring India by the US.”

“Pakistan and China had already been connected via Karakoram Highway land route since 1960, so why it is being opposed now,” the NSA questioned.

Janjua said, “Kashmir is accepted as a disputed territory with the opposition of CPEC.”

The adviser called upon Washington to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the resolutions of the United Nations instead of becoming a party of New Delhi as it will bring to an end the violations of human rights and restore peace in the region forever.

Justification of war between Pakistan and India could be ended forever by resolving the issue of occupied Kashmir, concluded Janjua.