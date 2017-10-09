KASUR - It is good for the government that it has retreated from its alleged plan to amend the finality of Prophethood clause in the Election Bill, said Jamaat-e-Islami leader Ghulam Mustafa.

Talking to media, he said that Khatme Nabuwat is the foundation of belief of every Muslim. No Pakistani would allow any amendment to Khatme Nabuwat clause either in Election Bill or in the Constitution, he added. He said that the government has not taken action against those who were allegedly involved in introducing the amendment to the clause. He termed it a clear proof of the alleged involvement of PML-N leadership in the conspiracy which, however, was foiled by people of Pakistan. He alleged that the PML-N had hatched this conspiracy only to please anti-Islam elements.