LAHORE - The longstanding issue of introducing reforms in religious seminaries has been buried under official files yet another time.

It was learnt that the government had made no contact with the Ittehad Tanzeemul Madaris (ITM) on the subject for months.

The officials of interior and education ministries held meeting with the representatives of five federations of seminaries working under the banner of ITM in April and after that a long silence prevailed on the issue which was much publicised in wake of notorious APS Peshawar attack in December 2014.

Madaris reforms are major part of the National Action Plan. Introducing reforms in the curriculum and finance system of over 35,000 Madaris across the country and bringing them into mainstream through proper registration is a vital part of NAP.

“The ball is in government’s court,” Qari Hanif Jalandhari told The Nation when asked about the progress on Madaris reforms issue.

Jalandhari is secretary general of Wafaqul Madaris Al-Arabia — the largest federation of Islamic seminaries around the world. More than 10,000 Madaris across the country are affiliated with the federation representing most powerful Deobandi school of thought.

The other four federations (Wafaq) are: Tanzeemul Madaris Ehle-Sunnat (Brelvi school of thought), Wafaqul Madaris Al-Salfia (Ehle-Hadith), Wafaqul Madaris (Al-Shia) and Rabtatul Madaris (run under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami).

According to some estimates, more than 3.5 million students receive religious education in seminaries run under these five federations.

The government had approached the religious leaders a number of times for Madaris reforms after the announcement of the NAP. The plan envisaged registration of all seminaries, besides a crackdown against those having direct or indirect links with the ongoing militancy.

In January 2016, following a meeting between former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and representatives of the ITM, a joint declaration was issued. It was agreed that separate committees will be formed for registration of seminaries and for introducing reforms in their curricula.

A curricula reforms committee, having representations of the religious affairs ministry, Madaris and provincial governments, was tasked to propose changes in the curricula to counter extremism while a Madaris registration committee was to prepare a registration form to get credentials of unregistered religious schools.

The two sides also agreed to establish a coordination mechanism between Madaris and the government to ensure joint efforts against terrorism. Madaris were agreed to receive foreign financial aid only through the government – a move aimed at ensuring proper audit of their funds.

Later, the government and ITM had reached an agreement over seminaries’ registration and curriculum in July 2016. The agreement read the religious schools will be taught modern science subjects besides English and Pakistan Studies at different stages and the government would consider their education equivalent to that of the students of the state-run educational institutions after conducting their examination.

Sanavia Aaama (initial two years of Dars-e-Nizami — an eight year course), Sanvia Khasa (four years), Shahadatul Aalia (six years) and Shahadatul Aalimia (eight years education for completion of seminary degree) will be considered equal to matriculation, intermediate, graduation and masters respectively.

The accord, however, could not be implemented in any religious school and no progress was witnessed on the subject for months.

Qari Hanif said the government had not fulfilled its promise to recognise seminaries’ education through an act of parliament. “It seems the PML-N government is busy in Panama and Iqama issue,” he said.

He said all federations were ready to accept and implement “logical demands” of the government. But, he added, the religious schools would not surrender their autonomy.

“We are ready to give finance details of each madressah registered with the home department of each province.”

West and some quarters in Pakistan claim students of the Madaris have been involved in terror activities and they are brainwashed to be violent and extremist during their studies, something strongly contradicted by Qari Hanif.

“Extremism is not issue of Madaris but it is something which gains roots in modern educational institutions of Pakistan. The government and intelligence agencies must search extremist elements in modern schools instead of religious seminaries,” he stressed.