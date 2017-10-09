WAZIRABAD:- Unidentified extortionists kidnapped Aman Ullah, 55, allegedly for refusing extortion, on GT Road near Cardiology Centre here on Sunday. Police quoted the family as saying that Aman Ullah Cheema, son of Muhammad Din had been receiving calls from some unidentified persons, demanding extortion with dire consequences if he failed to pay the amount. He changed his cell numbers to avoid such calls. Returning his village Khosar Baryar, he was intercepted and kidnapped by some unknown persons. His car was found on GT Road near WIC. The Saddr police have registered a case and stared search.