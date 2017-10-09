Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz opponents.

After her appearance in Accountability Court today Maryam Nawaz responded to National Accountability Bureau comments on twitter by saying,

“We atleast appear before the court not run away like others.”

ایک آتا ہے دوسرا جاتا ہے ....



کم از کم آتے تو ہیں ,باقیوں کی طرح بھاگ تو نہیں جاتے !! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 9, 2017





She was referring to former President Pervaiz Musharraf and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier in court today NAB had said that when one person from the Sharif family returns to Pakistan the other leaves.