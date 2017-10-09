ISLAMABAD :The newly promoted Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM Office Monday.

The Prime Minister congratulated Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on assuming the office of Naval Chief and expressed the confidence that Pakistan Navy shall further progress under his able command.

Admiral Zafar replaced Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, who completed his tenure on October 6.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy also came under discussion, a statement from the PM Media Office said.