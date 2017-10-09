The Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah said Monday that no compromise was reached to select the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shah said the opposition has not complained regarding the new appointment neither has anyone else criticised it.

The opposition leader added that Javed Iqbal, the new NAB chairman, will not be dictated by anyone and has a clean past.

Shah said that four meetings were held recently to decide on the name of the new NAB chairman with the members of the opposition and the government.

He further added that being a former apex court judge, Iqbal possesses valuable judgment skills and especially lauded his report in the Abbottabad Commission — which he headed.

The incumbent NAB chairman, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, is retiring on October 10 after the completion of his four-year tenure.

Earlier, the Pakistan People's Party leader had proposed Justice (retd) Faqer Mohammad Khokhar, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and former secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Ishtiaque Ahmed Khan for the post, whereas the government had suggested Justice (retd) Rehmat Jafry, Justice (retd) Chaudhry Aijaz and Intelligence Bureau Director-General Aftab Sultan.

Khurshid Shah had also met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday to discuss the matter of the chairman's selection.