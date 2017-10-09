OKARA-Political instability sheds negative impact on economic activities and all political parties must come on same page for democratic sustainability for development and prosperity of the masses.

MNA Chaudhry Nadeem Abbas Rubera stated while talking to journalists here the other day.

He asserted that without stability, peace and order in society, the dream of development and economic prosperity could never come true.

"The government has made great strides against terrorism which have brought about results in shape of economic stability," he claimed, adding that completion of CPEC would be revolutionary economic foundation for Pakistan. He said American criticism of CPEC shows that this project has pricked as thorn in the heart of various anti-Pakistan countries. Mr Rubera said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has rightly mentioned in the backdrop of the present circumstances that Charter of Democracy is needed more than ever. He claimed that foundation of charter of democracy was laid by Nawaz Sharif.