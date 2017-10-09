BUNER - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for enacting a law to make a disqualified person (former prime minister Nawaz Sharif) as party head.

Addressing a public gathering at the Government Degree College Daggar Buner on Sunday, the PTI chief said that such acts of the PML-N government have violated all principles of morality and sanctity of the Parliament. Khan said that now the people of Pakistan should never let plunderers rule the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khatak, Speaker Provincial Assembly Asad Qaisar and other leaders also addressed the gathering.

On the occasion, former MPA Jamshid Khan and Farooq Khan, son of JI MNA Sher Akbar Khan along with their other supporters also announced to join PTI. It is considered a great setback for the JI Buner, which may impact the next general election.

The PTI chief warned the PML-N government that if they did not stop their blame game and vilification campaign against the Pakistan Army and the judiciary, “we will again come to the streets against Nawaz and his company”.

The PTI chief said that “the state of Madina was a role model for us and if the PTI comes to power, we will rule like that state in which no one can think of committing corruption and there will be a system of justice”.

Khan thanked the people of Buner for his warm welcome and their participation in great number in the rally. He said that although the PTI did not succeed in Buner in previous elections, “today with such a huge gathering, I hope that in the next general election, the PTI will also win seats from Buner”.

CM Khatak said that “we have presented KP as a model for other provinces”. He said that the gathering of thousands of people was the proof of public trust in policies of the provincial government. “We are successfully moving to fulfill our promises by ensuring meritocracy in every department in KP,” he said. “We have given thousands of new jobs. Micro-hydel projects are under construction and investors are taking interest to invest in KP as result of our good policies and good governance,” he said.

He challenged that “no party can defeat the PTI in coming general election due to our good performance”. He said that the PTI will come to power at the federal and Khan will be the next prime minister. PTI Buner President Riaz Khan and regional president and sports Minister Mehmood Khan also addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, the local people said that Khan and the CM disappointed the locals as the party did not announce any mega project and developmental package for the backward district like Buner. The general public was expecting a big announcement from the PTI leadership as the CM visited Buner for the first time.

Although the PTI Buner president made several demands from the KP CM in his speech, not a single demand was entertained.

Khan announced no package for Buner: Muqam

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: Adviser to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam said that instead of announcing development package for the people of Buner, PTI chairman visited the district and returned back with hollow slogans.

Muqam while talking to different delegations said that criticising others was the only agenda of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and instead of taking any practical steps for the uplift of the people, he just deceived the people of Buner, he added.

He said that Khan forgot the four years performance of his party in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as Chief Minister Pervez Khattak was fixing boards over development schemes of other parties. He said that it did not suit any leader to inaugurate the projects of others.

Muqam said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spent one and half billion rupees for gas projects in NA-04 while upgraded Mattni grid station and established NADRA office in rural part of NA-04. He added that no one could shut their eyes that how much development schemes were initiated by the PML-N in NA-04.

He said that whenever he launched a development scheme, he ensured it completion and this is the mission of his life to serve the people of KP whole heartedly.