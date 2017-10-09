ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has decided to take the Parliament into confidence on the ‘fake report’ attributed to the Intelligence Bureau (IB), showing links of 37 parliamentarians with proscribed organizations.

The decision to this effect was taken at the insistence of the parliamentarians whose names had been mentioned in the ‘fake IB report’. The report has already been disowned by the IB and the government.

As per the decision taken at a meeting with the aggrieved MPs, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal will give a policy statement on the issue in the National Assembly on Monday (today).

Similarly, on the demand of the parliamentarians, the interior ministry would write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan and foreign missions here through the Foreign Office clarifying the fake list allegedly attributed to one of the intelligence agencies of the country.

Leading the parliamentarians, who were allegedly bracketed with the banned outfits, Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada had lodged a strong protest in the National Assembly and also staged a walkout along with dozens of other aggrieved MPs.

PM Abbasi called on Pirzada along with other aggrieved parliamentarians and assured them that the list attributed to the IB was fake. The IB Director General who was also present at the meeting along with the interior minister confirmed that the department had nothing to do with the list.

Insiders in the ruling PML-N claimed that the aggrieved parliamentarians were not satisfied with the verbal assurances given by the prime minister and the IB DG and it was decided that the interior minister would come up with the policy statement on the matter on the floor of the National Assembly.