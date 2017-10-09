WARBURTON - The Government Model High School Warburton City achieved distinction by becoming the High Achiever School for secondary classes in district Nankana Sahib while its principal was honoured with Head Teacher Star Award.

According to details, the Punjab chief minister took an initiative regarding celebration of 5th October, the World Teachers' Day, by awarding Star Award badges, the symbol of honour, commendation certificates and cash prize of Rs10,000 each to about 500 teachers, Head Teachers and Chief Executive Officers from across Punjab province.

The main function of the celebration was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in Lahore where Education Minister Rana Mashhood Khan was the chief guest. On the occasion, the minister highlighted the Punjab CM's initiatives taken for boosting the quality education including free textbooks, stipend for schoolgirls belonging to south Punjab, establishment of centre of excellent and Danish schools, PEEF scholarships, doubling amount of scholarships and now the Star Awards.

From district Nankana Sahib, Star Award was presented to Javed Ashraf Shooka, Principal GHS Warburton City; Khalida Ameer Anwar, Principal GGHS Ram Nagar; Muhammad Salim, Principal MC HS Nankana Sahib; Azra Nahid, Principal Binatula Islam HS Warburton; Ghulam Rasool, SST GHS Warburton City; Zakia Abad, Binatul Islam HS Warburton; Robina GGHS Warburton Gaon and Muhammd Ajmal, MC HS Nankana Sahib. Nankana District Education Authority CEO Muhammad Irshad congratulated the Star Award winners of the district and appreciated their performance.

On the occasion, the education minister announced trip for the Star Award teachers and head teacher to European countries where they will observe best education institutions. Earlier Secretary School Education Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik opened the celebration of World Teachers' Day with a salute to the teachers and head teachers amid clapping.