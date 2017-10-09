KAMALIA - PTI has nominated Maj (r) Ahmed Nawaz as district president Toba Tek Singh and Aoun Muhammad Khan Kharal as district vice president. According to a notification issued PTI (West Punjab) President Rai Hassan Nawaz, the party hopes both the newly-nominated officer-bearers will strengthen the party organisation. Both the leaders have assumed their respective offices.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 09-Oct-2017 here.
PTI names office-bearers
