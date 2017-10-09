Punjab Govt once again fails to submit details about Punjab Saaf Pani Company before the Lahore High Court.

The govt's lawyer seeks more time. Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi expresses dismay over the lethargic attitude of the govt; calls Punjab Cheif Secretary in the court.

The judge observes he doesn't want to summon CS but company's record must be presented. "Why favorites were hired by the govt against millions of rupees as salary?"Judge asks the council.

Giving another opportunity to the govt, the judge adjourns hearing until Oct 19. Sania Kanwal, a lawyer, has filed the petition and alleged corruption and mismanagement in Punjab Saaf Pani Company.