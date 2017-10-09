SIALKOT - The Sialkot junction railway station has been presenting the gloomy picture of negligence of the Pakistan Railways.

The railway junction has been neglected despite the repeated appeals made by the local people to the PR high-ups but to no avail.

Also Pakistan Railways (PR) Rest House and Daak Banglow adjacent to the railway station are in very miserable condition and nee urgent attention of the high ups. Both the buildings are crumbling due to prolonged non-maintenance and repairing. These buildings are being called as "Bhoot Bungalows" by the local inhabitants, as the walls, boundary walls and roofs are dilapidating from all the sides.

The paths between the Rest House and Daak Bungalow are littered with four to five feet high self grown bushes and reeds having several dangerous insects including snakes.

The quarters once meant for the residence of the Pakistan Railways employees, station master's house, doctor house and railway godowns were also lying in very miserable condition.

The ill-smell oozes from the nearby drainage Nullah, creating the larger scale environmental pollution making it very hard for the inhabitants of the Railway Colony to live there.

On the other side, the local people have converted the Sialkot-Pasrur-Narowal and Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad railway track into filth depots by continuously dumping the trash and garbage along both the sides of the railway track. This practice should be checked by the Sialkot Waste Management Company, the people demanded.

The local employees of Pakistan Railways (PR) are also facing great hardships in purchasing commodities after the closure of Railways Welfare Shop at several years ago.

Its compound is already converted into a parking stand by the PR officials and the situation could be a big security risk there. The local social, business and political circles have expressed grave concern over the critical condition. They have urged the Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq to look into the matter.