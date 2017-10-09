A three-day anti-polio campaign begins in selected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA, Frontier Regions and Balochistan on Monday, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to Health Directorate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign have been launched in Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Karak, Tank, Bannu and Hangu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Waziristan Agency and Frontier Regions.

During the campaign, more than one million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops.

In Balochistan, the anti-polio drive is also launched in Quetta, Barkhan, Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Zhob, Dera Bugti, Kohlu and Sherani districts on Monday.

Provincial Coordinator Polio Emergency Operation Centre, Syed Faisal Ahmed told Radio Pakistan Quetta correspondent that during the drive, more than six hundred thousand children below the age of five would be administered anti-polio vaccination.

Special security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident during the campaign.