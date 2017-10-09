KHYBER AGENCY - The tribesmen of Khuga Khel staged a protest rally on Sunday against confiscation of their lands by government organisations in Torkham.

Hundreds of the tribesmen gathered in Bacha Khan Chowk in Landi Kotal bazaar while chanting full-throat slogans, resenting the expansion policy on lands of Khuga Khel tribes without their consent.

Addressing to the angry mob, Mirajuddin Shinwari, Zarqeeb Khan, Shah Hussain Shinwari and Mufti Muhmmad Ijaz condemned illegal confiscation of their lands and said that last year, the Khuga Khel tribes through an agreement granted 300 kanals of land to NLC for setting up a terminal but with the passage of time, the later started getting control of surrounding areas against the contract.

“We have not allowed the NLC to have hold of our land by force and we will show resistance in this regard”, the protesters remarked.

They warned the NLC to remove the newly-established gate near Torkham, otherwise they would demolish it. They threatened that if their demands were not addressed, they would have no other option but to initiate a set-in outside the Governor House.