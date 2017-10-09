Quetta: Two bullet-riddled bodies were found on Sunday in Turbat. According to police, the victims were identified as Amir Umar, 15 and Aziz Bashir Umar, 35. The victims were residents of Turbat. The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, one man was killed in a landmine explosion in Dera Bugti. The security officials said a landmine explosion killed a man triggering high alert in the area with law enforcing agencies personnel launching a search operation.–Staff Reporter