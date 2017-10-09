ISLAMABAD - The UK police have sought Pakistan’s assistance in relation to a criminal investigation being conducted by the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command, UK against MQM founder Altaf Hussain for delivering a telephonic anti-Pakistan speech and encouraging terrorism in 2015, The Nation has learnt on good authority.

The request for assistance has been made by the Crown Prosecution Service, a designated prosecuting authority under Section 7 of the Crime (International Cooperation) Act 2003 and pursuant to “The scheme relating to mutual assistance in criminal matters within the Commonwealth”.

The documents exclusively available with this scribe state that on 20 March 2015, a criminal investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police Service following the lodging of an FIR by the Pakistani authorities against Altaf Hussain.

At this stage no one has been charged, the UK authorities have explained to the Pakistani authorities, according to the documents.

The proceedings is known as “Operation Demerit” and the purpose of this request is to secure evidence in connection with that investigation against Altaf Hussain, said the letter written by the UK authorities to the Pakistani government.

According to the documents, the UK police are considering the offences against Altaf Hussain as encouraging violent disorder, use of word or behaviour or display of written material, inciting others to commit terrorism outside England and Wales, encouragement of terrorism and intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence.

The assistance requested include copy of the investigation files in relation to the local investigation into the speech given by Altaf Hussain on 11 March 2015 and the resulting incidents including the death of one Waqas Shah.

“This includes the Sindh police file, the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Division investigation file, the Federal Investigation Agency file, the Sindh Rangers file, and any other files concerning the investigation, and intelligence, and evidence gathering process,” the request made to the Pakistani authorities by the UK government read.

It further sought details of any suspect arrested in relation to the incident on 11 March 2015 to include first information reports, witnesses statements, exhibits and court documents, post-mortem report of Waqas Shah, and any other evidence that the Pakistani authorities would consider useful in order to identify potential offences committed by Altaf Hussain in relation to the possible incitement, the documents state.

The UK authorities have also sought footage of the speech and that of the aftermath, which may identify any criminal offences committed by Altaf Hussain.

According to the “summary of facts” shared by the UK authorities, on 11 March 2015 a raid was carried out by the Pakistan Rangers at Nine Zero, Azizabad (Karachi) and surrounding buildings.

During the course of the raid, a person called Waqas Shah was killed.

The Rangers denied that he was killed by them. Ammunition and other illegal items were found during the raid, the summary reads.

It further stated that on 11 March 2015, after the raid at Nine Zero, Altaf Hussain in a private TV interview made anti-Pakistan remarks.

On 20 March 2015, the Pakistani authorities lodged a complaint with the Metropolitan Police Service, in the form of an application for First Registration Report, requesting that consideration be given to Altaf Hussain being investigated because of comments he made during the interview.

On 17 August 2016, a large number of people at the Karachi Press Club protested against the alleged atrocities and injustices committed against the MQM, the summary read.

On 22 August 2016, Altaf Hussain again addressed a crowd at the Karachi Press Club by telephone and Hussain at the end of the speech, seemed to be encouraging the audience to go and attack local media stations, the Sindh Rangers and the Sindh government offices and Secretariat.

Later, on 22 August 2016, violent protests occurred in Karachi in which one person was killed and several others were injured, said the summary.

According to the sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the request is being processed and that the Pakistani government will assist the UK authorities in this regard.