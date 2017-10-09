Unidentified men opened fire at a vehicle which resulted in the death of at least five people, including members of the Hazara community, on Quetta’s Kasi Road early Monday morning.

According to the police, three people who were killed belong to the Hazara community. One of the passenger's of the vehicle was seriously injured as the armed motorcyclists sprayed bullets.

Gunmen escaped from the scene. The police has started an investigation into the incident. The bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital.