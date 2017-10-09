ZAFARWAL/ KASUR/PAKPATTAN/ OKARA/SHARQPUR SHARIF - At least 10 people including a girl were killed in different incidents of violence, suicide and road accidents here the other day, according to police.

In Zafarwal, a man shot his teenage niece dead in Sarjaal village near Laisar Kalan for unknown reason. The girl, 16, daughter of Fiazul Hassan, was shot in the head. The accused managed to escape the scene after committing the crime. Laisar Kalan police shifted the body for post-mortem. Station House Officer Shoaib Kamran told the media that police have registered a case against the accused and are conducting raids for his arrest.

In Kasur, two persons were killed and one injured in traffic accidents on Raiwind Road. Shamoon along with his friend Ashfaq was on the way to Raiwind on a motorbike. Near Nalka Stop, they collided with a van coming from the opposite direction. Resultantly, Shamoon was killed on the spot while Ashfaq was injured critically. Rescue 1122 shifted him to hospital. In another incident, an unidentified elderly man, 65, was crushed to death by a speeding car near Rao Khanewala. Police are investigating.

In Pakpattan, five people were killed and ten others were injured after a tractor-trolley fell into a well. The vehicle was moving in a reverse gear when the incident occurred. The injured were shifted to hospital.

In Okara, a Renala Khurd Municipality employee was crushed to death by a trailer. Ijaz was crossing a road when a speeding trailer crushed him to death. The trailer driver managed to escape the scene. Renala Khurd police registered a case.

In Sharqpur Sharif, a 55-year-old man committed suicide over domestic issues. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Arif of Bhoey Takku village. He ended life by taking poisonous pills. Police launched investigation.