Why trees were not saved during constructions of mega projects in the provincial capital, LHC asks

Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) to come up with detailed reply on the next hearing in December. Sheraz Zaka, a petitioner lawyer, says that Arjun, Mahwra and many other beautiful trees were cut from the city roads for mega projects.

Punjab govt gave undertaking to the Supreme Court that it would plant ten trees against cutting of a single tree in Lahore but it did not comply with its own undertaking, he says adding that as a result of which Lahore, the city once known as city of orchards, has turned into one of the polluted city of the world.

After hearing both sides, Justice Ayesha A. Malik directed PHA's legal advisor for reply and adjourned hearing till first week of December.