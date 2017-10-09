OKARA - The district police have been implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit with a zero tolerance towards crime and criminals.

On the directives of Okara DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, Renala Khurd DSP Inamul Haq Ch led a combing operation around Darbar Bala Pir in the limits of Satghara police. During the search, the police carried out biometric authentication of 155 individuals, out of whom 14 suspected persons were taken into custody. Similarly, a crackdown was launched on criminals and heavy quantity of narcotics, illegal weapons and pornographic material was recovered from different internet cafes. The DPO directed the subordinate officers to monitor activities of the persons included in 4th-schedule.