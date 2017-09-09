SIALKOT- The district administration teams sealed six factories for making cooking oil from the animal remains in various parts of the district.

In Sambrial, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema sealed three factories. In Sialkot, local administration sealed one factory in the outskirts. In Daska, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Rao Suhail Akhtar sealed two factories. The teams also seized 5,000 litres of cooking oil and 90 tonnes of remains of animals. Police arrested 10 accused from these factories after registering separate cases.

HAJ FLIGHT: The first haj flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will land on Sialkot international Airport on Saturday (tomorrow). Various politicians and other notables will welcome the haj pilgrims upon their arrival at the airport.