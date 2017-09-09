MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that a high level commission would soon be constituted for the immediate redressal of property, identity and legal issues faced by the overseas Kashmiris.

The AJK president disclosed this while talking to a delegation of overseas Kashmiris who called on him at the President Secretariat under the leadership of Raja Najabat Hussain, the chairman of Europe-based Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement. Various issues of the welfare of overseas Kashmiris, their contributions and the ongoing situation in IOK were discussed in the meeting.

The president said, "Overseas Kashmiris have made great strides and now active members in the communities of their adopted countries. They have always been productively contributing in the political, economical and social spheres in those countries."

Masood acknowledged the positive and dynamic role played by the Kashmiris living abroad in highlighting the Kashmir issue at various forums. "The Kashmiris abroad", he said, "are our ambassadors and by their active participation in local and national politics they have displayed their acumen in being model democratic citizens."

The president said that all the possible measures would be taken to address the genuine concerns faced by the overseas Kashmiris. A special commission will be set up to tackle the issues of domicile, inheritance, identity and property, he said and added the commission will also facilitate Kashmiris willing to invest in AJK.

"The Kashmiri Diaspora", he said, "would become the economic backbone of our economy,” he said. Complaints will also be received and addressed via telephone and the commissions' website in order to assist Kashmiris living abroad, he further said.

He praised the active role of Pakistanis and Kashmiris selected by their constituencies to represent them at local counselor and national parliamentary level. He praised the encouraging statement made by UK's Opposition Leader MP Jeremy Corbyn on the sacrifices of Pakistan in the war on terror and calling for the international community to collectively take up the responsibility in tackling the menace.

The president also extended his felicitations to MP Chris Leslie and MP Debbie Abrahams on being appointed as Chairman and Vice Chairperson respectively of the 'All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group'. He expressed his utmost hope that under their leadership a democratic and peaceful solution to the ongoing Kashmir issue will be attained as per the UN resolutions.

He urged the Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora to take up the issue of Kashmir and create awareness among the local populace and to help acknowledge their right to self-determination. He also urged them to seek support from British parliamentarians and highlight the human rights abuses in IOK.