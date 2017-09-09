Quetta - Markazi Jamat Ahle Hadees Balochistan Ameer Maulana Abu Turab along with his son, personal secretary and guard went missing on Friday.

Abu Turab with his son Abdul Hameed, personal secretary and security guard Yaqoob was leaving for Karachi when their vehicle was found parked on Airport Road. “We were informed by the DSP concerned on phone that his vehicle was parked near Airport Road,” Markazi Jamat Ahle Hadees spokesman Asmatullah Salim said.

He said the mobile phones of Abu Turab and his son were switched off when they tried to contact. The party spokesman added that Maulana Abu Turab left for Quetta Airport at 1: 05 pm. The security forces have launched a search for the missing people.

Asmatullah Salim said Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Deputy Inspector General Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema are in contacts.

Opposition Leader in Balochistan Assembly Maulana Abdul Wasay and ANP parliamentary leader Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai condemned the incident and criticised the government for what he called its failure to protect people.

FOUR COALMINERS DIE OF SUFFOCATION

Four coalminers died of suffocation and another two were hospitalised here in the Balochistan capital Friday.

The tragedy took place in the Sanjdi coalfield near Suranj area of the provincial capital when six coalminers went to work.

The deceased were named as Mujeebullah, Saeed Bacha, Atif and Ishrit Hussain while their colleagues were shifted to Civil Hospital of Quetta.

All the six workers were reportedly belonged to the Shangla district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The bodies sent to their hometown after completing medico-legal formalities.

Such an incident exposes inadequate safety measures being adopted by coalmine owners while authorities have been dragging their feet over the matter.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri took notice of the incident and directed authorities concerned to submit him a detailed report.

He also issued directives to the Balochistan minerals secretary to prepare recommendations to ensure safety measures after conducting a detailed survey of coalmines with the help of relevant experts to avert such incidents.

The chief minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and ordered authorities concerned to provide best possible treatment to the hospitalised workers.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.