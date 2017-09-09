ISLAMABAD - Following the fast-changing regional and international developments, top brass of Pakistan Army Friday discussed internal and external security situation of the country and progress of the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

According to ISPR, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 204th Corps Commanders' Conference held in Rawalpindi.

It said that the forum discussed internal and external security situation of the country and progress of the Operation Radd ul Fasaad.

The development came two days after General Bajwa said that its world’s turn to do more and offered cooperation to international community in fighting terrorism provided Pakistan’s security concerns are duly addressed.

While addressing the Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony, the Army Chief said major powers cannot hold Pakistan responsible for their failure in the war against terrorism in Afghanistan. Pakistan has done to its best in fighting the imposed war and had turned the tide. He said that Pakistan cannot fight Afghanistan’s war.

Pakistan has also hinted at bringing a ‘paradigm shift’ in its foreign policy in view of the fast-changing situation on regional and international fronts, particularly after the new US strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia.

US President Donald Trump, in his policy speech on August 21, singled out Pakistan for supporting what he called “agents of chaos, violence and terrorism”.

The US president accused Pakistan of harbouring and supporting the Afghan Taliban while getting billions of dollars in aid to fight the very groups, asked Pakistan to change that approach immediately or face the consequences.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday signed the death sentence of four convicted terrorists, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

These terrorists were involved in attacks on armed forces personnel, civilians and law enforcement personnel, and they were tried and sentenced by the military courts.

According to details provided by the ISPR, convict Riaz Ahmed son of Ghulam Khan was member of a banned organisation. He was involved in attacking LEAs and armed forces which resulted in death of eight police and frontier constabulary officials, and injuries to five police officials. He was also involved in destruction of the Government Middle School, Aligrama. A firearm was found in his possession. Ahmed admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Hafeezur Rehman son of Habib ur Rehman was a member of a banned organisation and was involved in killing of three civilians. He admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence. Convict Muhammad Saleem son of Muslim Khan was member of a banned organisation. He was involved in attacks on LEAs and armed forces which resulted in death of four soldiers and injured another.

A firearm was found in his possession. Muhammad Saleem admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court and was awarded death sentence.

And convict Kifayat Ullah son of Dilresh was member of a banned organisation and involved in attack on armed forces which resulted in death of a soldier and injured 2 others. A firearm was found in his possession.

He admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court and was awarded death sentence.

Pakistan had legalised military court trials of terror suspects for a period of two years in January 2015, soon after terrorists killed 144 people, mostly children, at an Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar.

However, military courts were suspended for a while on expiry of the two years period on January 7 this year but resumed their operations shortly following approval of Pakistan Army Act 2017 and the 28th Constitutional Amendment Bill by the parliament.