SHEIKHUPURA/BUREWALA/SHARQPUR-A CIA Police constable was shot dead while two Elite Force cops were injured in separate firing incidents here the other day.

In Sheikhupura, a police constable was gunned down by four proclaimed offenders during a raid on their hideout here the other day.

Acting on a tip-off, the CIA police raided a hideout of four most wanted proclaimed offenders including Mazhar alias Mazhri, son of Allah Ditta, resident of Mansoorabad Sheikhupura and Shabbir alias Lahori near village Nazar Lubana on Sharqpur Road. As the lawmen reached the spot, they came across indiscriminate firing by the outlaws holed-up in a house.

As a result constable Ashfaq got bullet wounds and died instantly while other cops got panicked due to the sudden fire. Taking advantage of the policemen’s panic, the outlaws managed to flee the scene. It is to be recalled that another constable Sarwar was also shot dead by some unidentified criminals a couple of days ago.

Dead body of the martyr cop was shifted for autopsy and medico-legal formalities while the Sharqpur Police have registered a case against the accused.

The Sheikhupura DPO has set up a special police team to trace and arrest the runaway outlaws who have been involved in heinous crime and are wanted by the police of various areas.

In Burewala, a man shot and injured two elite force constables and then injured himself here in Chak 102/EB the other day.

According to the Sheikh Fazal Police, Zaffar Bhatti, son of Nazir Ahmad, resident of Chak 102/EB after a family clash had resorted to aerial firing. Other family members reported the matter to local police upon which a police team rushed to the village where the accused, holed up in the house, allegedly opened firing on the lawmen. As result, two Elite force constables Khurram and Abid got injured and were shifted to THQ Hospital Burewala. The police called in re-enforcement but the accused kept on firing. The police, however, the police managed to entered the house and found the accused gunshot wounds. He was rushed to THQ hospital Burewala from where he was referred to Nishtar hospital Multan while the injured Elite force constable Khurram was shifted to Bahawalpur Victoria hospital. On the occasion, DSP Tahir Majeed Malik confirmed that accused appears to be mentally retarded and had quarrelled with his family. The accused, in a brief chat with this correspondent, claimed that the quarrel began with the family when a person named Ijaz broke his teeth in the morning. Police have started investigation.

POLICE PRO MISLED MEDIAMEN

Initially the Public Relation Officer (PRO) to the Vehari DPO Inspector Rao Faisal Reham misled the local journalists with wrong reporting that it was a police encounter with robbers and later declared the accused as dead after exchange of firing. Senior Journalists have demanded Vehari DPO Umar Saeed Malik to take serious notice of the situation.