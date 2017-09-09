PESHAWAR - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Friday issued the schedule for by-poll in NA-4, asking returning officer to issue public notices on September 14, while the election would be held on October 10th.

A notification issued here by ECP said that date for filling of nomination papers with the Returning Officer (RO) would beSeptember 18 to 20 while the RO would scrutinize the nomination papers from September 20 to 23.

The last date for filling of appeals against decisions of rejecting or accepting the nomination papers by the RO would beSeptember 27 while the last date for deciding of appeals by the appellate tribunal would be October 2.

The candidates can withdraw their papers till October 3 and on October 4 the revised list of the candidates would be published. The ECP has appointed Regional Election Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Naeem as District Returning Officer and Agency Election Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Ishaq Khan as Returning Officer for the by-poll.