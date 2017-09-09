ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that all important steps are being taken to activate National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and monitoring of educational institutions.

In an interview with a TV channel, he said the task had been given to the Federal Investigation Agency for strengthening Cyber Crime Wing.

He said “We are holding a conference in which all the vice chancellors of the universities would be invited. Some elements are trying to misguide the young educated people which would be discouraged with the help of teachers, parents, and other segments of thesociety.” Responding to a question, the minister said Pakistan had achieved many successes in war against terrorism. Ahsan said the world had acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistan being rendered in rooting out the menace of terrorism.

While answering another question, Ahsan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has steered the country out of economic crisis besides other issues. He stressed the need to strengthen political and democratic system of the country.