FAISALABAD-The University of Agriculture Faisalabad’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation arranged an awareness seminar on safe use of pesticides in the agricultural fields.

The session was arranged in collaboration with Bayer Pakistan Limited. UAF Associate Professor Dr Abdul Rasheed said that there is a need to educate the farming community about the modern and safe trend in the sector. He said that country was blessed with the tremendous talent. There is a need to tap the potential.

UAF Assistant Professor Dr Khurrum Zia said that the rational and safe usage of pesticide would help the country save billion of rupees. He said that it was need of the hour to create awareness among the farming community about the modern trends in the sector for the uplift of the sector.

The session was meant to curb unsafe pesticide usage. Addressing on the occasion, Taufique Sidique, the head of Product Development Bayer Pakistan, said that his organisation is coming up with tangible measures for the sustainable development of agriculture sector. He said that the agriculture was the backbone of the economy as most of the population was associated with the sector

Regional Technical Manager Multan Habibur Rehman said that that safe use of the pesticide is prerequisite for the healthy nation. He said that that the development of agriculture would bring prosperity.