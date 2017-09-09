SIALKOT: -Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a notorious human trafficker-cum-proclaimed offender (PO) Ejaz Bashir from village Tabrreywali, Sambrial tehsil. He was wanted for the last nine consecutive years. FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees said that the accused was wanted by the FIA in several cases of human trafficking since 2008. He said that the FIA has sent the accused behind bars.