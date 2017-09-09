Foreign Office of Pakistan has summoned Myanmar's ambassador, U Win Naing, and recorded its protest over plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

According to details, Pakistan asked to take concrete step against the cruealities on Rohingyas. Myanmar government should immediately stop brutalities on Rohingyas, demands Foreign Secretary.

The Foreign Office further asked to start investigation against the culprits of these atrocities and make them accountable for these crimes. Myanmar should act upon Kofi Annan Commission's report and suggestions regarding the issue, mentioned Pakistan.

The envoy of Myanmar has assured to send Pakistan's concerns and protest to his government.