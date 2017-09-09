MIRPUR (AJK)-Four children of a same family drowned in an uncovered water-tank in their house while playing in village Thub Doyaan of Barnala sub-division in Bhimbher district on Friday, the police said.

The incident occurred in the house r of one Liaqat Ali alias Mithoo, resident of village Thub Doyaan, when four of his kids - including two sons and two daughters of 2 to 7 years of age, plunged into water tank while they playing in the courtyard of their house, the Barnala police sources told this Correspondent Friday evening when contacted.

The ill-fated kids were identified as 7-year-old Aleena Liaqat, 5-year-old Ali Omer, Somia Omer (4) and their youngest brother - Ahmed Shehzad.

Their parents were busy working in nearby fields at the time of the incident. The water-tank was reportedly uncovered.

Family sources said that the mother found her home abandoned without children when got back to home from the farms and on inquiring about, found the bodies of her unfortunate kids surfaced on the water. The bodies were later recovered from the tank.

Police, meanwhile, have started investigations into the tragic incident.