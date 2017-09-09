MULTAN-Joint teams of police and intelligence agencies conducted a search operation in Pul Shawala area and arrested four suspected persons on Friday.

Police sources said that heavy contingents of police encircled Sootriwat and Pul Shawala areas and searched 90 houses besides conducting biometric verification of 50 persons. At least four persons failed to produce their identification on which they were taken into custody while four motorbikes had also been impounded.

Earlier in a big operation, police and sensitive institution had caught seven persons belonging to an alleged terrorist group Ansar al Sharia from Multan, Dera Ghazi and Bahawalpur.

979 BAGGERS IN CRACKDOWN

The police crackdown on professional baggers is underway in entire Multan region and 979 baggers have so far been arrested besides registration of 663 cases against them. Police sources disclosed on Friday the operation had been launched in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts on direction of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimoori and it would continue till elimination of professional begging from Multan region. Sources said that the district heads of police had been issued a new direction by the RPO, asking them to continue crackdown besides taking strict action against the patrons of the beggars. Sources said that the RPO also directed the officers to submit a daily report on crackdown against beggars.

Giving further details, sources disclosed that 277 cases were registered against beggars in Multan, 69 Vehari, 293 Khanewal and 24 Lodhran. Similarly, as many as 590 beggars were rounded up from Multan, 69 Vehari, 293 Khanewal and 24 Lodhran, who had been sent to jail. The police teams also took action against beggar women and children caught 814, who were handed over to the Child Protection Bureau.