KASUR-Three persons including a girl died in different incidents of suicide and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, Kinzah Bibi of Old Lorry Adda committed suicide by taking wheat-preservative pills over domestic issue. In another incident, Amjad alias Bagga of Kot Akbar, Sarai Mughal ended life by shooting himself in head after an argument with elder brother, Ahmed.

On the other hand, two persons were killed in separately occurred road accidents. Mehmood Ahmed of Balloki was on the way back home on a motorbike. As he reached Balloki Road, a motorbike collided with his bike head-on. Resultantly, he was killed on the spot while the other motorcyclist of Sarai Mughal was injured critical.

SEVEN INJURED

A man was shot at and injured by rivals in Hinjran Kalan. Khalid was on the way on a vehicle when his rivals opened fire on him. He sustained injures while the police are investigating.

On the other hand, six persons including two women were injured after a van overturned near Kasur New Bus Terminal. The injured including Abdullah, Haroon, Nusrat Bibi and Naseem were shifted to Kasur DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.