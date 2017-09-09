HAFIZABAD-The Punjab government is striving to eliminate ignorance from the province and providing all available resources for achieving the target of ‘Educated Punjab’, an officer said.

This was stated by the District Education Officer (Literacy), Hafizabad, Babar Habib said that more than 11,000 children up to 5 to 14 years old were studying in 350 Non-Formal Schools and Non-Formal Feeds Schools in the district Hafizabad in different villages and far flung areas.

He said that 60 adult literacy centres were also working to educate elderly people. He said that all non-formal schools and adult literacy centres were set up in those areas where formal schools not exist.

He said that Literacy Department was playing vital role under the mission of "Education for All" to curb illiteracy from the province.

BA position holder honoured

Asma Afzal of Mohallah Qila Sahib Sing was welcomed here as she stood second in the Annual BA Examinations of the University of the Punjab by securing 697 marks.

When she reached Hafizabad after receiving a shield and medal from the University of the Punjab, warm welcome was accorded to her by his parents, class fellows and other citizens.

Talking to the media, she said that credit of her success goes to her parents and teachers. She expressed her desire to serve the nation as a teacher. Principal of her academy Muneebul Muneer said that it was a great honour for Hafizabad that a female student belonging to poor family grabbed the second position in BA Examination of the Punjab University.