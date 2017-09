ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chief Imran Khan has left for London on a five days visit.

According to reports, Imran Khan along with his two sons Salman Khan and Qasim Khan flew to London on Saturday. They had come to Pakistan to celebrate Eid ul Azha.

Imran Khan took Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight number PK-785 from Benazair International Airport. PTI leader Usman Dar is also accompanying him.

Imran will meet party leaders in London as well.