PESHAWAR:- Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) has submitted a resolution in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly over the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. The JUI-F lawmaker from Hangu Mufti Janan submitted the resolution asking the federal government to revisit its diplomatic ties with Myanmar in the aftermath of killing of hundreds of innocent Muslims there. The mover of the resolution demanded the Myanmar government to stop atrocities on Rohingya Muslims immediately.–Staff Reporter

Through the resolution, the federal government has been urged to play its role to halt all sort of atrocities against Muslims in Myanmar.