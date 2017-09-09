KARACHI: 7 terrorists affiliated with banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) were arrested by Law Enforcement Agencies and police during joint operation. According to reports, the LEA was given information about the presence of terrorists in mosque located in Al-Habib society. They conducted an operation and arrested 7 terrorists.

During the operation, LEA and police have recovered cache of weapons including suicide jackets. Raids were being conducted for the arrest of one terrorist Qari Zahid who managed to escape from scene during operation.

The LEA has shifted arrested culprits to undisclosed location for further investigation.