GUJRANWALA-City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan said that all efforts will be made to ensure peace and tranquility during Muharram.

During a meeting at his office, he urged Ulema to pay their role for creating brotherhood and love in the society. He said that security plan to protect the lives and properties of the people in the district was being finalised. He said walk-through gates would be set up at Imambargahs and procession routs while a large number of police officials would perform duties at the places.

The CPO said that strict action would be taken against those found involved in violation of the code of conduct. All the participants including Ulema assured the CPO of their full cooperation to maintain law and order during Muharram. Peace Committee Chairman Qari Saleem Zahid, president of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saeed Ahmed Taj, Ulema and police officers were also present.