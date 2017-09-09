NOORPUR THAL -MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan has said that public service is not possible with hollow slogans; it is only possible when a person dedicates his life to the cause.

Addressing an Eid Milan party, he said the PML-N government was fully committed to steering the country out of crises and working to provide better services for the people.

Malik Shakir said some politicians had no interest in national development and prosperity and they were spreading anarchy in the country. At a time when the country is making progress, any attempt to derail the progress will harm the country, he further said.

He said CPEC project was not against anyone, adding it was a great opportunity for progress and development in the region.

Man succumbs to burns

SIALKOT- A shopkeeper who had committed self-immolation succumbed to the burn wounds at a local hospital. According to the doctors, his 90 percent body was burnt as he set had himself on fire after sprinkling kerosene oil on him in the bathroom of his house over a domestic dispute in Sialkot city's Talaab Sheikh Maulla Bakhsh locality last Thursday.

The reason behind the nasty incident was domestic dispute. The Rescue 1122 had shifted the victim to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot due to his very critical condition. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard. A large number of the people attended his funeral.