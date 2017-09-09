BUREWALA-A 12-year-old orphan girl was allegedly raped by an outlaw in front of her sister and brother-in-law who also severely bit her body with teeth here at Chak 273/EB the other day.

The accused along with his four accomplices also carried out intense aerial firing to scare the villagers while fleeing the scene here on Thursday.

Reportedly, the accused identified as Rana Sajid, allegedly involved in cases of heinous crime along with his four accomplices entered the house of a poor family in Chak 273/EB in the night. The accused allegedly raped a 12-year-old orphan girl in house in front of her sister and brother-in-law. The accused also injured the girl with teeth bites. Hafiz Taqqi, brother-in-law of the affective girl, claimed that the accused has threatened them to” prepare child every night for him as he will visit the house on a daily basis.” The culprits also scared the villagers with intense aerial firing. The affective family said the suspects kept them binding all night. They alleged that Chowki Tajpura police did come to their despite being situated at a short distance. The affective family has taken refuge at unknown place and reported the matter to media in fear of the criminals. They have appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister, the Multan RPO and the Vehari DPO to provide protection against life threats and justice. The Gaggo Mandi Police have registered a case under 376/1 PPC and started investigation.

Girl 'gang-raped'

SADIQABAD -A 14-year-old girl of Tibba Qadirabad was allegedly 'gang-raped' by five suspects here in the City Police precincts the other day.

Imran told the police that suspect Shahid alias Hadi lured his sister to sugarcane fields in Rehman Town on a motorbike. He alleged that the accused along with accomplices including Saleem, Sohail, Rehman and Mobin gang-raped his sister. "The accused fled away leaving their motorbike behind when we reached the spot," he added. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.