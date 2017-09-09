Pakistan Air Force has dispatched JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and early warning aircraft to join Pak-China air forces joint ongoing training exercise 'Shaheen VI.', reported Radio Pakistan.

According to the spokesman for People's Liberation Army Air Force Shen Jinke, Chinese J-11 fighters, JH-7 fighter-bombers, KJ-200 AWACS aircraft and ground forces are taking part in the exercise.

The air forces of China and Pakistan began joint training exercises in China on Thursday, which will continue till 27th of this month.

The "Shaheen" joint training was launched by the Chinese and Pakistani air forces in March 2011.